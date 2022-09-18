Lady Gaga Forced to Cancel Final Show of Stadium Tour Midway Through Due to Storm

Six songs remained in Lady Gaga’s set when she was forced to abandon the final gig of her Chromatica Ball Stadium Tour midway through.

On Saturday night (Sept. 17), a storm kept the superstar from finishing her show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger,” she addressed her audience over a flurry of cheers, boos, and chants for “Gaga.” “So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show,” she said as she departed, tearfully telling fans: “Please go home.”

Lady Gaga addressing the audience after the announcement of the show’s cancellation. pic.twitter.com/eQM1YTXghw — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

At first, the singer put the show on pause, urging the audience to move inside as the storm was coming through. While waiting to see whether or not the show would go on, fans remained in the stadium singing the 2020 Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande collaboration “Rain On Me.”

I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me, rain, rain can be heard from fans in the video below.

Fans singing ‘Rain On Me’ as it rains in Miami. pic.twitter.com/bmi2zbCFuT — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

Posting a tearful apology video on her Instagram, the singer addressed fans once more, saying “Thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball. We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

She continued, “Look, I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad bitch but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers. So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of ‘Rain On Me’ in the rain, but what’s worth it to me is life.”

