Lady Gaga Shares Heartfelt Message in Honor of Chromatica Ball Anniversary

Lady Gaga shared a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating the anniversary of the 2022 Chromatica Ball. The Chromatica Ball was Lady Gaga’s seventh headlining tour and promoted the singer’s 2020 album, Chromatica.

In the post, Gaga shared a picture of herself laying in the grass while donning a BLACKPINK shirt. “I’m truly celebrating one whole year since we launched The Chromatica Ball,” the caption read. “I’m so blessed to have family and friends that support me, amazing artistic collaborators, and fans all over the world who showed up to witness our show LIVE or cheer us on from home.

“There’s nothing like live performance. Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion, and directing the show is a true joy for me,” the caption continues. “And there’s nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That’s when the show becomes complete. Not until then. Sending love. 💕✌️and peace too.”

The Chromatica Ball consisted of 20 live shows throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The world tour began on July 17 with a show at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, and concluded with a concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Overall, the tour grossed over $112 million.

On the night of the show at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Gaga posted an emotional video to social media where she expressed her gratitude for her fans and her excitement for the show. “I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to, but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel that I’ve experienced in my life,” she said.

“I really want to thank you for sticking it out with me and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry as well as me as a person,” Gaga added at the time. “I feel more clear today than I have in a long time and more pain-free than I have in age. And being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show, and really tell a story.”

Lady Gaga has recently been vocal about a film detailing the Chromatica Ball. On June 16, Gaga posted another Instagram message where she stated that she has “been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images