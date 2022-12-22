Rapper Who Used Jan. 6 Capitol Photo as Album Cover Sentenced to Jail Time

A rapper who used a photo he took at Capitol Building during the January 6 riots has been sentenced to five months in jail for the infraction.

The news comes as dozens of people who entered the Capitol Building on January 6 have also been sent to jail for various amounts of time—some for long stretches.

A federal judge on Monday (December 19), sentenced the artist—Antoine Brodnax, who goes by the name Bugzie the Don—to five months in prison after he entered the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Brodnax used a photo of himself posing in front of the Capitol building as the album art for his album, The Capital.

According to WUSA, Brodnax was previously convicted in Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and having a firearm as a felon.

Brodnax pleaded guilty last year to four misdemeanor counts. Prosecutors asked that he be sentenced to 21 months in jail because of a prior criminal record. The defense attorney asked that he be sentenced to probation with home detention, describing Brodnax as a businessman and a “great community asset.”

The rapper re-shared the album cover on his Instagram stories recently, writing, “TBH… They only stand for them but I was chose [sic] to stand for us… What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”

