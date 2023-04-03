R&B Star Summer Walker Announces ‘Clear 2: Soft Life EP’

At a recent performance during the Dreamville Festival, Summer Walker announced her next new project, Clear 2: Soft Life EP, due out on May 19.

The new work is the sequel to her 2019 offering, Clear. After releasing Clear in 2019, Walker released her platinum-selling LP, Still Over It, which features the likes of Cardi B and SZA. That album, though, came out amid rumors of contract woes. In 2022, Walker revamped her 2018 album, Last Day of Summer, with Last Day of Summer (Sped Up).

American Songwriter caught up with crossover artist Toosii who talked about collaborating with Walker on the song “Love Cycle.”

“She’s a beautiful person with a great personality, and I love that about her,” said Toosii. “I think ‘Love Cycle’ was my breakout song. Nobody really knew who Toosii was at first and then that song came about. I was just another new artist coming onto the scene and that song changed everything.”

In a previous interview with American Songwriter, Walker spoke of her smooth style but take-charge language.

“I’m pretty much just a chill person so that follows me onto the stage, as well,” Walker said. “Not much changes. I stay true to who I am. I always want to express myself by just being myself, I don’t feel the need to be someone I’m not. I feel very fortunate to have a team of people around me who respect that about me. They believe in my ability to create and share my emotions. So, every time I sing or when I’m on stage, it’s about feeling for me. I let the words come out the way they need to be in that moment and make a connection with my soul. So, I’m in charge because I say what I feel. I put it out there.”

Fans can pre-order the new EP exclusively from Walker’s website, HERE.

Photo: Soft Life EP artwork / Courtesy Interscope