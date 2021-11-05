R&B Star Summer Walker Releases New LP, ‘Still Over It,’ Amid Reported Contract Woes

R&B star Summer Walker released her new, highly-anticipated LP, Still Over It, which features big names like Cardi B and SZA.

The artist posted about the release on Instagram, saying, “My new album “Still Over It” out now on all platforms! Now go find that wall and slide down it! (Link in bio) 💕”

But the news came amid some turmoil.

In not-so-fun news, Rolling Stone Magazine recently released a story about the artist’s record contract, which experts say is none-too-favorable. The headline for the piece is: “Summer Walker Is a Star. But She Signed a ‘Brutal’ Record Deal to Get There.”

Hip hop news outlet, Glock Topickz, quoted from the piece on Twitter, saying, “Summer Walker is locked in a low royalty structure for what appears to be an undetermined amount of time” She receives 15¢ for every dollar earned and signed away her masters in the deal as well.”

Yet, however it turns out for the resiliant artist in the future, Walker is currently a star and is seemingly trending every day on Twitter for her excellent work. So, we hope, believe and trust she’ll be okay in the long run.

Case in point, the night before her release, she performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Check out the debut single, “Ex For A Reason,” from the album here below.

Earlier this week, Walker shared the track listing for her latest project.

Still Over It Track List

Bitter Ex For A Reason No Love Throw It Away Reciprocate You Don’t Know Me Circus Insane Constant Bullshit Switch A Nigga Out Unloyal Closure Toxic Dat Right There Screwin Broken Promises Session 33 4th Baby Mama (Prelude) 4th Baby Mama Ciara’s Prayer