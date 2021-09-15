Reba McEntire Rescued From Stair Collapse in Oklahoma

Reba McEntire was rescued by firefighters after a building stairwell collapse in Oklahoma.

McEntire, 66, was touring a historical building in Atoka, Oklahoma with her boyfriend Rex Linn to research a future project when the stairwell connecting the second and third levels crashed down, leaving the artist and several others in the building trapped on multiple floors.

Eventually, everyone in the building, including Linn and McEntire, who did not sustain any injuries and exited the building via fire ladder from a second-floor window, were rescued, while one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Local Oklahoma news reporter Lisanne Anderson shared a video of firefighters rescuing McEntire out of the window.

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

Coby Scherrill, who was also visiting the building with McEntire, said the stairs appeared weak, but no one realized the severity of the situation until it was too late. “We did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it,” said Scherill in an interview with a local news station in Atoka following the incident. “And then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall.”

“It was pretty scary,” added Scherill. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

McEntire tweeted about the incident the following day and ensured fans that she and her team were safe and that no one was injured following the collapse.

“While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” tweeted Reba on Sept. 15. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”