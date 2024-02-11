“This Ain’t My First Rodeo”: Reba McEntire Shares Pre-Super Bowl Video of Herself Singing National Anthem 50 Years Ago

Even though Reba McEntire is making her Super Bowl debut singing the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, this isn’t her first time singing the patriotic song. McEntire started singing the national anthem as a teen at rodeo shows in her home state of Oklahoma five decades earlier.



“This ain’t my first rodeo,” wrote McEntire on X. “I’d never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I’d be singing it today at the Super Bowl. I’m so honored to be part of this and hope you’ll tune in.”

McEntire started singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, where she was later discovered by country singer and actor Red Steagall, who helped her secure a recording contract in 1975 with PolyGram/Mercury Records. She released her eponymous debut just two years later.

Before the National Anthem, McEntire was also opening events as a child performing “The Star Spangled Banner” along with singing with her siblings in the Singing McEntires.



“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” said McEntire when she first announced that she would be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.



She also shared that this year also marked a significant anniversary of her earlier performances of the National Anthem. “2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo,” she added, “and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

In a pre-Super Bowl interview on February 8, with fellow performers Post Malone, who will be singing “American the Beautiful” and R&B artist Andra Day, who is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the game, McEntire reiterated how proud she felt to be chosen for the National Anthem.

“It means a lot to me,” said McEntire. “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it,” she added. “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”



She continued, “It’s not about me. I’m the representation of the song and I’m just honored to get to sing it.”

