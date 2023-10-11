Reba Reacts to Willie Gomez’s Four-Chair Turn Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’: “You’re Just Cute as a Button”

The Voice is in the heat of its blind auditions. On the October 10 episode of the reality singing competition, a former backup dancer for major acts such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera took the stage. Willie Gomez, a 37-year-old singer, performed a cover of Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata.”

Gwen Stefani turned her chair first, and then it wasn’t long before Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend followed suit.

After the heart-stopping performance had concluded, Stefani commented, “I thought I had you.”

Gomez then said, “You still have me,” but Stefani had some stiff competition to beat if she wanted the Latin artist to join her team. Horan, for his part, gave praise: “That was so impressive. It was so cool. It’s such a strong, round voice. What a performance. It was brilliant. Really good.”

All eyes were back to Stefani with her official comments. “Your voice is so beautiful and flawless. He has so much stage presence. You’re gorgeous,” she said. “I literally need someone on my team, so I’m just trying to flirt, like… I’m joking! I just like this vibe, the energy. And I really think you’re super gifted, super talented. I would love to work with you.”

“Your tone is really rich. You have a really nice baritone,” Legend added when it came time for his own comments. “But I also liked it when you got breathy, too. It sounded like, ‘Oh, I can hear this guy making a record that’d be huge.’ Latin music right now is just so big. It is pop music in a lot of ways. The fact that you can dance and you can sing the way you can sing, like, you could do all the things you need to be a big star. I would love to be your coach. I think we would have a lot of fun together.”

McEntire rounded it out with a pitch of her own. “I know you’re gonna be shocked to hear this, but I didn’t understand a word you said. I could give you some Reba-isms and Okie talk. But I thoroughly enjoyed your performance, your singing, your movements. You’re just cute as a button. Glad to have you here. And best of luck to you.”

The Miami native decided to go with Team Legend. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

