Luke Combs Has Thoughts About Use of AI in New Randy Travis Song

The new Randy Travis track “Where That Came From” has been generating a lot of buzz since its release just a few weeks ago. For those who may be wondering why the song is so controversial, Randy Travis has been unable to speak or sing since he suffered a stroke back in 2013. The voice you hear on the track is technically Travis, but also an AI-generated version of his voice.

There are some justifiable fears surrounding the rapid growth of AI in the arts. And the use of it in music has been particularly controversial among musicians. However, Travis’ situation allows a singer who can no longer sing to continue to make music. That’s a very good thing, isn’t it?

Fellow country star Luke Combs would agree. Some musicians are on the fence about whether or not the use of AI in music is acceptable in any context. Combs, on the other hand, has praised the use of AI in the context of Travis’ song, specifically.

In a quick interview with Taste Of Country, Combs said that he believed the use of AI for Travis’ song is “the best use case scenario for what it has the potential to do.”

That being said, Combs said he was still wary about the potential dangers of using AI.

“I think it does open the door for, you know, some things that wouldn’t be used in the best way,” Combs continued. “But I think that [“Where That Came From”] is the best version of something that it can be used for. I was super excited to hear that. It sounds incredible. But, yeah, it is, I think a razor’s edge for sure.”

Luke Combs Is One of Many Artists To Support Randy Travis’ AI Song

“Where That Came From” was made with the use of AI. But it also involved using 40 different vocal tracks from Travis. It also featured a “foundation” vocal mix provided by fellow country singer James Dupre.

In the wake of the song’s release, many fellow artists in the country world have come out in support of Travis and his newfound voice. Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood are just a few artists who have vocalized their support.

