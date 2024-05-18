Dabney Coleman, Who Starred Alongside Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’, Dead at 92

Dabney Coleman, a comedic actor whose credits included 9 to 5, Tootsie, Yellowstone, and so much more has died. He passed away on Thursday (May 16) in his Santa Monica, California Home. He was 92 years old.

Coleman’s daughter, singer Quincy Coleman reported the actor’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul on fire with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she told the publication. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence, and mastery,” she added.

“A teacher, a hero, and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones, and his legacy eternally,” she continued.

Dabney Coleman’s Long Career

Dabney Coleman held more than 100 roles in films in TV shows over the course of a career that lasted more than six decades. He got his start with a small roll in the series Naked City in 1961. Over the next few years, he landed roles on series such as The Outer Limits, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Fugitive, I Dream of Jeannie, and more.

Coleman landed his first film role in 1965 as Charlie in The Slender Thread. However, most of his best-known roles came in the early ‘80s. He starred as the boss who gets hogtied by Dolly Parton in 9 to 5 (1980). Then, he took on the role of Ron Carlisle in Tootise (1982). The next year, he appeared in WarGames as McKittrick.

Coleman’s final role before his passing came in 2019. He appeared in the tenth episode of Yellowstone’s second season titled “Sins of the Father.” In it, he played John Dutton Sr., the father of Kevin Costner’s character. However, that was not his final role.

Coleman will appear posthumously in the forthcoming film Someday Sometime. He will portray the character Ivan Fogel in the comedy/drama film. The project is currently in pre-production and a release date for it has not been announced.

Featured Image by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images