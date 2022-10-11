Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time

In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.

The track, which features a piercing guitar solo and a trademark Flea bass line, speaks to how “deeply connected” we are to artists until they die.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis said of the song, “Eddie Van Halen was a one-of-a-kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad, and I started playing along, and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

The live debut saw the band dish out their characteristic pomp and energy. While the rest of the band ripped out the anthemic track, Kiedis sang the chorus, Please don’t remember me for what I did last night, oh / Please don’t remember me / Lord and children / Please don’t remember me, it’s only 1980 / It’s only 1983. Check out a video of the performance below.

Austin City Limits is the last stop in the U.S. for RHCP before they head over to Australia and New Zealand for another leg of their current tour. That leg will wrap up their sprawling trek around the world with nine stops across both countries. Find the full tour dates, HERE.

RHCP’s newest album is set to drop later this week (Oct. 14). The LP was proceeded by singles “Eddie” and “Tippa My Tounge.” Pre-save the album, HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)