CMT Announces Star-Studded List of Performances and Presenters for 2022 Artists of the Year Honors (Chris Stapleton, Ciara, and More)

CMT announced Tuesday (October 11) a star-studded list of performers and presenters for the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year award show, which will premiere on October 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

This year’s Artists of the Year honorees, who are set to perform on the show, include Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson. Ciara and Walker Hayes will team up for a world-premiere collaboration. Riley Green will honor Luke Combs with a never-before-seen performance and more.

Along with those big names, Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Gary Lenox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille + Shane McAnally will join the show as presenters.

The show is set to take place at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

According to a press statement, “The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup that includes solo performances from several of this year’s ‘Artist of the Year’ honorees: Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”), Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”).

In addition to the live performances, the Artists of the Year event will also honor the late Loretta Lynn with a heartwarming tribute to the legendary singer. Lynn passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.

Past recipients of the Artist of the Year honor include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Gaby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

For more information, visit CMT.com.

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)