Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Climbs to No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay Chart

It just keeps getting better and better for Rema and Selena Gomez! Their successful fan-favorite hit, “Calm Down,” has officially climbed up to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. The song is Rema’s first leader on the list.

This is also Gomez’s first Adult Pop airplay for the first time, following her five top 10s including “Lose You to Love Me,” which hit No. 2, “Back to You,” which hit No. 5, “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, which hit No. 6, “Same Old Love,” which hit No. 7 and as a feature on “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Charlie Puth as No. 9.

The song is also on its third week on the all-format Radio Songs chart with a total of 92 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.

Rema originally released “Calm Down” back in February 2022 as a single from his debut LP, Rave & Roses. The remix with the “Rare” singer was released in August, with the official video premiering in September.

The duo has also made history for Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs with “Calm Down” being No. 1 for a total of 45 weeks, which is the longest since the ranking began a year ago.

Rema previously spoke about why he wanted Gomez on the track, saying that it all began due their friendship and creativity. ” I’m so happy. I’m happy for me, my team, the culture and for Selena. She embraced the sound, and she did her own thing. It was the right timing [with] the right person, and the impact has been so huge. Seeing people who don’t speak my language sing my song word-for-word really shows that people are impacted by the sound, and I’m grateful for it,” he told Billboard.

“She cared. I learned caring. When she started working on it, she called me on FaceTime, and we talked a little about it. The mixing, the music video, making sure that she didn’t take from it. It wasn’t like, “Oh, [it’s] Selena Gomez, so we have to switch the whole idea to something else,” she just embraced it. She’s such a hard worker, knowing how much she does,” he continued.

“She acts, she has a makeup line, she does music. She has busy s–t to do, but she’s been promoting [to] her fanbase and has been very genuine, loving, kind and supportive of me. Even aside from “Calm Down,” [her fanbase] also supports my other music, just because I did a collaboration with Selena. That’s amazing.”

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)