Remember When a Famed Baseball Announcer Was a Guest on a Meat Loaf Classic From 1977?

It wasn’t exactly your typical rock music guest appearance. We’re not talking about an outside guitarist providing a hot solo or backing vocals from a legendary singer. Instead, a baseball announcer provided just the right touch for Meat Loaf’s “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”.

The debate is still open whether the broadcaster in question knew what he was getting into with the appearance. Nonetheless, the song wouldn’t work in quite the same way without him.

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Meat Meets The Scooter

Most longtime New York Yankees fans hold a special place in their heart for Phil “The Scooter” Rizzuto. He excelled as a shortstop with some classic Yankee squads in the 40s and 50s. After his career, he seamlessly transitioned into a career as one of the announcers on the team’s local television broadcasts.

Rizzuto quickly became iconic in that role. His stream-of-consciousness style meant that the description of an exciting play might be closely followed by a birthday announcement for a loyal fan. And his interjection “Holy Cow!” quickly became his trademark.

What does any of that have to do with Meat Loaf, who, by 1976, was trying to put the finishing touches on an album that he still wasn’t sure was going to be released? Well, among the gambits that Meat and writer/producer Jim Steinman wanted to try was a running play-by-play account of a young guy desperately trying to score with his girlfriend. After considering a few other announcers, they decided that Rizzuto would be perfect for the role.

Coming to “Paradise”

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After accepting the gig, Rizzuto met up with Steinman and Meat Loaf in a New York City studio. The song in question was “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”, which explores the pros and cons of young lust, as played out by Loaf and fellow vocalist Ellen Foley.

Narration was prepared for Rizzuto to recite. But he initially struggled with it. He couldn’t understand why each play at the bases was such a close call. And he also lacked energy. Meat Loaf got him in the spirit by diving around pizza boxes in the studio as if he were sliding into each base.

Rizzuto at ‘Bat’

When Bat Out Of Hell arrived in 1977, “Paradise By The Dashboard Light” immediately became a fan favorite. That meant notoriety from Phil Rizzuto. Initially, Rizzuto didn’t want that kind of attention.

He claimed for a while that he had no idea about the innuendo hidden behind the words he was paid to say. Meat Loaf later explained that Rizzuto was worried that his appearance might offend his more religious fans.

Nonetheless. “Paradise By The Dashboard Light” introduced Rizzuto’s “Holy Cow” call to a different kind of audience. From that point forward, Meat Loaf included a recording of Rizzuto whenever he played the song live, ensuring the immortality of the bit.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)