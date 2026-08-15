The Story Behind Paul McCartney and Wings’ Most Unfiltered and Earnest Song Ever

By the end of the 1960s, many rockers were turning away from blithe love songs in favor of something far more consequential. Political and social activism became the call of the day. Songs got an existential tinge. But there were a few artists still holding on to the notion that the best medicine for hard times was unfiltered, earnest love. Paul McCartney was a strong proponent of that message in his songs, much to the chagrin of some of his former bandmates.

In the mid-1970s, McCartney and his second band, Wings, decided to push back against the notion that love songs were, in some way, immature. In return, they earned one of their biggest hits. They proved the song’s sentiment: love is eternal and will always bring listeners together.

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The Story Behind One of Paul McCartney’s Most Earnest Songs Ever

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John Lennon, in particular, took issue with the fact that Paul McCartney was known to write playful songs, often about love. His time with The Beatles saw him write such “silly” songs as “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”. There’s also the darkly tinged “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”. That affinity only grew once he got out of Lennon’s discerning eye and started a solo career.

There was no one to censor or roll their eyes at his earnestness. Moreover, his marriage to Linda McCartney only made his lovey-dovey songwriting more apparent. While this earned him praise in his solo career, it also earned him backlash.

With “Silly Love Songs”, he not only followed in the vein he had become sneered for but proved his point of view in one fell swoop.

In his solo career, Lennon had made it a point to be apathetic, if not pessimistic, about the world. He had his own share of love songs, but he rarely wore his heart on his sleeve as McCartney did. According to Lennon (as evidenced by his many songs that refute the idea of simple, lush love), the world was no longer appeased by simple happiness. McCartney came to refute that claim.

“If they watch a sentimental movie at home, they cry, but in public, they won’t,” McCartney once said. “We don’t like to show our emotions; we tend to sneer at that. And in the same way, people may not admit to liking love songs, but that’s what they seem to crave.”

He bottled up that notion into “Silly Love Songs”, singing, “You’d think that people would’ve had enough of silly love songs / But I look around me, and I see it isn’t so.” Judging by the success of this song, it’s hard to argue with McCartney. Revisit this Wings staple above.

(Photo by Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images)