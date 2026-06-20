Remember When a ‘Food Network’ Star Helped Invite Jon Pardi To Join the Grand Ole Opry?

When Guy Fieri won the second season of The Next Food Network Star in 2006, he likely had no idea that he would someday be part of making country music history. But when Jon Pardi was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2023, that’s exactly what happened.

Pardi’s invitation came when he was performing at Stagecoach in Indio, California. It’s Fieri who surprised Pardi on stage. Fieri told him to look at a large video screen, where Alan Jackson officially invited Pardi to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

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“The Grand Ole Opry has always meant a lot to me and everyone in country music – and I’ve been appreciating your music since you were touring with me a couple of years ago,” Jackson said in the video message. “I get the honor to invite you in front of all your Stagecoach friends out there to be the first native of California to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Pardi’s Opry invitation is historic for multiple reasons. Not only is it the first time a Food Network star helped issue an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry, but it is also the first Opry invitation issued at Stagecoach. In addition, Pardi is the first California native to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

What Jon Pardi Says About His Grand Ole Opry Invitation

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Pardi was understandably surprised by his invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. But it was quite the ordeal for the Opry to arrange.

“It was awesome, I didn’t see it coming,” Pardi tells Audacy. “They said it took two years of planning between the Opry, Alann, and getting Stagecoach… I worked out, it was great.”

The Grand Ole Opry continues to issue invitations to other artists. But according to Pardi, few will ever top his experience of being invited to become a member.

“I told the Opry that is going to be a tough one to top right there,” Pardi says. “80,000 people screaming for the Grand Ole Opry and Alan and me… It was awesome.”

It’s Garth Brooks who officially inducted Pardi into the Opry.

“This is me and you joined in holy matrimony shared by our love of country music,” Brooks said from the Opry stage. “Are you prepared for this? Because now we got each other’s back. There’s going to be time when your ass needs saving. There’s going to be a time mine needs saving, and I’m depending on you to do it.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach