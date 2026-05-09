Remember When Alan Jackson Made His Grand Ole Opry Debut in 1990?

On March 3, 1990, Alan Jackson made his Grand Ole Opry debut. At the time, he had just released his freshman Here In The Real World album and was a year away from having his first No. 1 single. In fact, only two singles, both “Blue Blooded Woman” and “Here In The Real World” were released by Jackson. “Blue Blooded Woman” was not a success at radio. But “Here In The Real World”, released in January of 1990, became Jackson’s first Top 5 single.

Videos by American Songwriter

Introduced by Jimmy C. Newman, Jackson sang “Here In The Real World” for his first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The Opry apparently liked what they saw in Jackson. A little more than a year later, on June 7, 1991, Jackson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Roy Acuff and Randy Travis inducted Jackson together.

It was a full-circle moment for Jackson, who previously worked in a mail room.

“Hard to believe six years ago I was carrying a bucket of mail over there every day for about five dollars an hour,” Jackson said after his Opry debut. “It’s an honor. I’m really proud.”

A lifelong fan of country music, stepping into the Opry circle fulfilled a dream Jackson had since childhood.

“You think about the people who have stood on that piece of wood that came out of the Ryman Auditorium. From Roy Acuff … and Hank Williams,” Jackson reflected. “I could sit here and name names all night. It’s just an incredible feeling of the history.”

What Alan Jackson Says About the Grand Ole Opry

Jackson’s Grand Ole Opry debut remains one of his favorite memories. But in the years since then, the Georgia native has remained an outspoken supporter of the Opry and all that it represents.

“The ultimate dream when you’re in country music is to be asked to join the Grand Ole Opry,” Jackson says. “You think about people like Hank Williams, and Mr. Acuff, and George Jones, who stood on that spot of wood. That’s what makes you so nervous — to think about the historical part of the Opry and how it’s played such a part in country music.”

In 2024, Jackson embarked on the final shows of his career due to battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Revered as one of the greatest country music artists of all time, Jackson says he was always just trying to follow in the footsteps of his heroes.

“If I was gonna say somebody I wanted to be like, the two singer/songwriters in country music that stick out to me are Hank Williams and Merle Haggard,” he tells the Opry.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones