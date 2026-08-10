Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1972

Classic pop tunes from the 1970s (particularly 1972) still have such an iconic sound after all these years, and I bet many a baby boomer radio fan out there still remembers many of the chart-toppers from that era. Let’s take a look at just four classic pop songs from 1972 that, if you’re a baby boomer, you definitely still know by heart!

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

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This soft rock and pop hit from the band Looking Glass always comes to my mind when I think of songs from 1972. It’s a classic storytelling song, one that takes place at a seaport in which a barmaid waves off the sailors that flirt with her because she’s still pining for the one that got away. Sometimes, you just can’t compete with another girl; or the sea, in this case.

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“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972.

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers from ‘Be Altitude: Respect Yourself’

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This soulful, funky gospel tune was a pretty big crossover hit in 1972. The Staple Singers made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “I’ll Take You There”, and the melody of this iconic tune is still memorable after all these years. In fact, this song from Be Altitude: Respect Yourself remains one of the most commercially successful gospel songs of all time.

“Song Sung Blue” by Neil Diamond from ‘Moods’

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This pop hit from Neil Diamond is one of the most identifiable songs from the year 1972. “Song Sung Blue” is still one of Diamond’s most successful pop hits, one that topped the Hot 100 chart and the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

“Everybody Plays The Fool” by The Main Ingredient from ‘Bitter Sweet’

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This entry on our list of classic pop hits from 1972 that baby boomers still remember is one of my favorite soul songs from that very year, and you might just feel the same way. It’s The Main Ingredient’s most successful song, one that was nominated for a Grammy Award and peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100.

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