Remember When Dave Loggins Wrote a Song for Alabama?

Dave Loggins only had one big hit as an artist, with “Please Come To Boston”, out in 1974. But as a songwriter, Loggins wrote plenty of hits. It’s Loggins who is the writer behind songs like “Morning Desire” by Kenny Rogers, “You’ve Got Me To Hold On To” by Tanya Tucker, and “I’ll Never Stop Loving You” by Gary Morris, among others.

But Loggins also wrote a song for Alabama, and it’s one of their more notable hits. In 1984, Alabama had a No. 1 single with “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)“. Written solely by Loggins, the song, a story about a truck driver who works to support his family, is part of Alabama’s Roll On album.

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“Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” says, “Roll on highway, roll on along / Roll on daddy till you get back home / Roll on family, roll on crew / Roll on momma like I asked you to do / And roll on eighteen-wheeler, roll on.”

Alabama had a big hit with “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”, but they aren’t the first act to record the song. In 1982, Randy Parton, brother of Dolly Parton, released “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”, although his version failed to chart.

The Story Behind “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” by Alabama

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By the time Alabama released “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”, they had a pretty significant entourage that accompanied them on tour, including five buses and four semi-trucks. They reportedly asked for someone to write them a trucking song. But perhaps ironically, “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)” was not initially their first choice.

Alabama first went into the studio to record “Wheels”, which was also written by Loggins. But after they heard “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”, Alabama passed on “Wheels” in favor of “Roll On (Eighteen Wheeler)”.

Loggins didn’t need to feel bad that Alabama passed on “Wheels”. In 1987, Restless Heart made “Wheels” the title track of their sophomore album. The song, out in 1987, became Restless Heart’s fourth consecutive No.1 single. In 1985, the Bellamy Brothers also included a version of “Wheels” on their Howard & David record.

Roll On was nominated for a CMA Award for Album of the Year in 1984. Although they didn’t win that trophy, Alabama was named Entertainer of the Year that year, for the third and final time.

Roll On also includes “When We Make Love”, “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)”, and “(There’s A) Fire in the Night”, all No. 1 singles for Alabama.

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