3 Soft Rock Songs From 1980 That Every 80s Kid Still Knows Today

Soft rock songs are the perfect way to embrace a wide variety of emotions, from sadness to elation. Soft rock songs gained prominence in the 1980s, with so many of the most noteworthy soft rock songs of all time emerging in that decade.

These are three of the best soft rock songs that came out in 1980, to kick off the decade. They are so good, it’s almost certain that every 80s kid still knows them by heart today.

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“I Can’t Tell You Why” by Eagles

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On The Eagles’ The Long Run album is “I Can’t Tell You Why”. The Top 5 single was written by band members Timothy B. Schmidt, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley.

“I Can’t Tell You Why” is about a relationship that doesn’t seem to ever work, even though they keep trying. The song says, “Nothing’s wrong as far as I can see / We’ll make it harder than it has to be / And I can’t tell you why / No, baby, I can’t tell you why / I can’t tell you why.”

Frey later said that “I Can’t Tell You Why” is one of the best songs that Eagles have ever released.

“Biggest Part Of Me” by Ambrosia

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Ambrosia built their entire sound on soft rock songs, including “Biggest Part Of Me”. The Top 10 single, written by band member David Pack, is part of their One Eighty record.

“Biggest Part Of Me” says, “Sunrise / There’s a new sun a-risin’ / In your eyes / I can see a new horizon / Realize / That will keep me realizin’ / You’re the biggest part of me.’”

Interestingly, Pack was afraid “Biggest Part Of Me” was too cheesy, so he asked his friend, Michael McDonald, for his opinion. McDonald told him the song was good as it was written, and not to change anything.

One Eighty also includes “You’re the Only Woman (You & I)”, Ambrosia’s final Top 20 hit.

“Every Woman In The World” by Air Supply

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Air Supply built an entire fanbase on soft rock songs, including “Every Woman In The World”. The song, written by Dominic Bugatti and Frank Musker, is on Air Supply’s Lost In Love album.

The romantic tune says in part, “Girl you’re every woman in the world to me / You’re my fantasy, you’re my reality.”

Lost In Love had three hit singles. In addition to this song, the title track and “All Out Of Love” were both successful releases from the record.

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