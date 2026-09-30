4 No. 1 Hit Songs From 1970 With Lyrics That Every 70s Kid Remembers

Some of the most iconic lyrics in pop culture were produced in 1970. Here are a few lyrics you definitely knew by heart if you were growing up at the time.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

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“Like a bridge over troubled water / I will lay me down / Like a bridge over troubled water / I will lay me down.”

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This song came to Paul Simon rather quickly in 1969. He would later refer to that moment as “one of the most shocking moments in my songwriting career.” There must have been some sort of divine intervention that day, because “Bridge Over Troubled Water” became a huge success. In 1971, the song even won five Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

“Your Song” by Elton John

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“It’s a little bit funny / This feelin’ inside / I’m not one of those who can easily hide.”

This one was written in 1969. It happened, as lyricist Bernie Taupin has shared, on the kitchen table of Elton’s mother’s apartment during breakfast time. Although Taupin has since called the lyrics of “Your Song” “naive and childish,” there’s still something sweet about falling so hard for someone that you can see yourself doing things like buying a house to share and whatnot.

“ABC” by Jackson 5

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“A, B, C / Easy as one, two, three / As simple as do, re, mi.”

Some people know the alphabet song; others know “ABC” by the Jackson 5. The boy group had plenty of success during this era, with songs like “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There”. This was just another hit in the books for them, but looking back, it’s still one that always stands out.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

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“Let it be, let it be / Let it be, let it be / Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.”

This song marks the end of an era. Inspired by a dream that Paul McCartney had where his deceased mother paid him a visit, “Let It Be” is both mysterious and honest. In retrospect, it seems like a perfect last single, and it was for McCartney, who announced he was leaving The Beatles shortly after the song’s release.

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