It’s Impossible Not To Tear up When These 3 Hits From the 1960s Come On

Some hits from the 1960s are so emotional, they transcend time and culture to make listeners tear up over half a century after they first debuted on the airwaves. The following three tunes might just make you emotional, too.

“The End Of The World” by Skeeter Davis from ‘Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World’ (1962)

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“Don’t they know it’s the end of the world? / It ended when you said goodbye.”

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This heartbreaker of a country-pop tune is all about the end of a relationship. While “The End Of The World” leans romantic, lyricist Sylvia Dee said she drew inspiration from the pain she felt after her father had passed away. It’s a very emotional song, and one that still gets listeners teary-eyed after all these years.

“The End Of The World” by Skeeter Davis really resonated with listeners when it was released. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Ray Charles from ‘Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music’ (1962)

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“I can’t stop loving you, I’ve made up my mind / To live in memories of the lonesome times / I can’t stop wanting you, it’s useless to say / So I’ll just live my life in dreams of yesterdays.”

The original Don Gibson version of this tune is a real heartbreaker. But there’s something about the way Ray Charles sings it in his countrypolitan version from 1962 that just hits the listener right in the heart. That moment when Charles says, “Sing the song, children,” and a choral backing group kicks in? Absolutely unreal. No wonder he won a Grammy for it, and “I Can’t Stop Loving You” made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson (1960)

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“But as they pulled him from the twisted wreck / With his dying breath they heard him say / ‘Tell Laura I love her.’”

How about some good ol’ teen melodrama? “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson was a pretty big pop hit back in the early portion of the decade. And it made it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100. I can see why. This song is your typical teen tragedy song about a young man who joins a street race to win some money, just to buy an engagement ring for the girl he loves. Naturally, it doesn’t end well. Get the tissues.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns