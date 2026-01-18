Remember When Heart Sang a Jaw-Dropping Cover of This Grunge Classic in 2025?

In 2025, legendary grunge outfit Soundgarden was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was a big day for fans of the band. After the tragic passing of the band’s frontman, Chris Cornell, in 2017, the remaining members of the outfit disbanded and only occasionally worked together. They came together again in November 2025 for their induction, joined by some seriously talented contemporaries. Quite a few big names in rock appeared during the induction and gave some stellar performances, from Brandi Carlile to Heart’s Nancy Wilson to Taylor Momsen to Cornell’s daughter, Toni. Comedian Jim Carrey also inducted them.

Videos by American Songwriter

The whole of the beloved rock band Heart also took to the stage, outside of the Hall of Fame, to sing a killer rendition of what remains Soundgarden’s most well-known song: “Black Hole Sun”. You can watch a fan-filmed video of the iconic performance below.

Heart Poured Their “Hearts” Into “Black Hole Sun”

To honor Soundgarden’s then-recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Heart performed a rendition of “Black Hole Sun” at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. It’s worth noting that Seattle is Soundgarden’s hometown, as well as Heart’s hometown. The connections between the two bands run deep, it seems.

Ann Wilson, who has been dealing with health problems in recent years, had to give the performance with the assistance of a chair for support. That didn’t appear to hinder her at all, as her vocals are still just as otherworldly and powerful as they were decades ago.

Believe it or not, this was far from the first time the Wilson sisters and company performed a cover of the 1994 grunge classic. There are clips all over the web of them performing the song, going as far back as 2001. Clearly, Heart enjoys whipping this cover out at live shows.

“To have our peers, friends, and creative collaborators from [Seattle] share that with us is very important,” said Soundgarden member Kim Thayil at the time, touching on why being honored by Seattle musicians is so important to them. “We’re not simply ‘rock guys’ in this band, Soundgarden. We’re rock guys in this band, Soundgarden, that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It’s where we are, it’s where we came from. It’s who we are.”

Photo by Criss Cain