Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Cancer Diagnosis and Operation, Sister Nancy Shares Message

Heart has made a big comeback recently. Ann and Nancy Wilson have been touring on the Royal Flush Tour with Cheap Trick, Randy Bachman, and additional powerhouse classic rock acts for a few weeks now, and all seemed well until today. Unfortunately, it looks like not all is well after all.

Ann Wilson posted to Instagram today to announce that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. She also noted that she underwent an operation to remove what we can assume was a cancerous tumor, and that she will be undergoing preventative chemotherapy after recovering from the surgery.

Ann also noted that her doctors have recommended an extended break for about a year to fully recover. Unfortunately, it looks like the remaining dates on the Royal Flush Tour will be canceled.

“Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025,” Ann noted in the Instagram post. “My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.”

She closed out the announcement by thanking her fans for their support but also noted that it would be the last public statement she would make about the situation. Fellow Heart member and Ann’s sister Nancy Wilson reposted the statement on her Instagram account.

Will Ann Wilson Continue To Tour With Heart After Her Cancer Diagnosis?

Unfortunately, it looks like the Royal Flush Tour has been postponed. A post was made at about the same time as Ann’s via the Heart Instagram page, where it noted that the tour would be postponed. The post noted that fans should hold onto their tickets in the meantime. They will be honored on to-be-announced rescheduled dates.

Nancy reiterated this in the caption of her Instagram post.

“HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans!” Nancy wrote. “Happy to let you all know that the HEART tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining HEART tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned. From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can’t wait. Love rules.”

We wish Ann nothing but the best and hope her recovery is speedy!

