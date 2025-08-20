Remember When: Iron Butterfly Made a Psychedelic Commerical for Ban Roll-On Deodorant in 1968

When Bob Dylan was asked in 1965 what product he would promote if he ever did a commercial, he replied, “ladies’ undergarments.” Though Dylan didn’t partake in singing advertisement jingles for intimate apparel—until he finally gave in and appeared in a Victoria’s Secret commercial in 2004—by the 1960s, there were plenty of classic rock bands and other artists who began promoting brands, everything from food and beverages, clothing, automobiles, and personal care products.



In 1964, the Rolling Stones were commissioned to come up with a jingle for Rice Krispies cereal. Written by Brian Jones, the 26-second song, “Wake Up in the Morning,” even features the words the cereal became synonymous with: “Snap,” “Crackle,” and “Pop.”



Three years later, the Who were wrapped up in a string of commercials, including two for Coca-Cola. In 1967, the band released The Who Sell Out, an album of random tracks, fake public service announcements, and ads, including one for “Heinz Baked Beans,” and were involved in two real commercials for Coca-Cola ads in the UK, including “Coke After Coke” and “Things Go Better with Coke.” That year, the Who and the Yardbirds also did commercials for Great Shakes, a milkshake mix company. “



Throughout the ’60s, dozens of other bands and artists tapped into the commercial frenzy from Jefferson Airplane’s Levi’s commercials and Cream‘s radio commercial for Falstaff Beer, written by Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker. Paul Revere & The Raiders even put together a Revolutionary War-era-inspired commercial and jingle for the 1969 Pontiac Judge car.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Remember When Jefferson Airplane Recorded Four Commercials for Levi’s Jeans]

Iron Butterfly, circa 1970 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

‘Ban has the stuff to stay’

In 1968, Iron Butterfly also had a moment in the classic rock commercial history, promoting an unlikely personal care product for the psychedelic rockers: Ban Roll-On deodorant.



Ban enlisted Iron Butterfly to record an ad for their roll-on and spray in 1968, which was already a big year for the band, who had massive success with “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” the title track of their album from that year, written by late singer Doug Ingle.



In the humorous commercial, as Ingle’s signature baritone croons Ban won’t wear off as the day wears on / Ban gets you through the longest day / Ban has the stuff to stay and stay, doctors are seen in the commercial performing surgery and have Ban within close reach.



Even something as innocuous as Ban still couldn’t hide from the heavier drench of Iron Butterfly’s psychedelic rhythms. It’s not clear whether the lyrics were written by Ingle or someone involved with the Ban campaign; it’s possible this jingle was an Iron Butterfly original.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images