Remember When Jimi Hendrix Toured with The Monkees?

Jimi Hendrix wasn’t a fan of The Monkees. Despite that, the legendary six-string player ended up on a tour with the made-for-TV band as he was getting his own career off the ground.

Hendrix, who was born in Seattle, Washington, only started to become famous when he left the United States and moved to London. There he began jamming with the likes of Eric Clapton and other rock artists who were big fans of the American blues, which Hendrix was a master of.

But in order to get his career working in the United States, Hendrix’s manager, Mike Jeffery, signed him up for a tour with the manufactured ’60s boy band for exposure.

It was Monkee Mike Nesmith who first heard a tape of Hendrix while at a party with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Clapton (to be a fly on the wall). The band soon became fans of the “Foxy Lady” singer and they recruited him to be part of their upcoming U.S. tour.

Ironically, that same year (1967), Hendrix told Melody Maker magazine he didn’t like the band, offering, “Oh God, I hate them! Dishwater….You can’t knock anybody for making it, but people like the Monkees?”

Still, at the behest of his manager Jeffery, he joined the group on tour on July 8 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sadly, though, it didn’t go over very well.

Monkee Mickey Dolenz later said, “Jimi would amble out onto the stage, fire up the amps and break out into ‘Purple Haze,’ and the kids in the audience would instantly drown him out with ‘We want Daaavy!’ God, was it embarrassing.”

At some point, Hendrix even tried to get the fans to sing, “Foxy Lady!” But instead, they screamed back, “Foxy Davy!”

Hendrix left the tour after only seven or eight shows. His final day was July 17, 1967. He then flipped the fans the bird on his final performance before throwing down his guitar and walking away.

Since then, there have been rumors Hendrix was kicked off the tour because his show was “too erotic.” Some believe the Daughters of the American Revolution worked to remove him. But according to History.com, that is not the case.

“I got to know him,” said Monkee Peter Tork. “He was the sweetest guy you’d ever meet.”

