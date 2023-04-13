2023 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed

HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert are among the artists topping the nominee list for the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
With seven nominations, HARDY tops the list, followed by Lainey Wilson, who won two ACMS in 2022, and has six nominations this year. Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs follow with five nods each.
This year, the ACM Entertainer of the Year category will feature seven nominees, in addition to awards for Songwriter of the Year, which will now be split into two categories: Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Video of the Year has also been expanded into Visual Media of the Year to include additional formats of visual content.
The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and will broadcast live from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice stadium, The Ford Center, in Frisco, Texas on May 11.
The ACM Awards will stream for the second year on Amazon Prime Video on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out the 2023 ACM Awards nominees below:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Lainey Wilson
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Kane Brown
Jordan Davis
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War & Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Song of the Year
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Visual Media of the Year
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Producer of the Year
Buddy Cannon
Luke Dick
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
Music Event of the Year
- “At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville
- “She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville
- “Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville
- “Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records
- “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records
