2023 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed

HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert are among the artists topping the nominee list for the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

With seven nominations, HARDY tops the list, followed by Lainey Wilson, who won two ACMS in 2022, and has six nominations this year. Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs follow with five nods each.

This year, the ACM Entertainer of the Year category will feature seven nominees, in addition to awards for Songwriter of the Year, which will now be split into two categories: Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Video of the Year has also been expanded into Visual Media of the Year to include additional formats of visual content.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and will broadcast live from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice stadium, The Ford Center, in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

The ACM Awards will stream for the second year on Amazon Prime Video on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the 2023 ACM Awards nominees below:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year



Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year



Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year



“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War & Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Song of the Year

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Visual Media of the Year

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Producer of the Year

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records

Photo: Alysse Gafkjen / BBR Music Group