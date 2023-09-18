3 Movies for Every Jimi Hendrix Fan

When it comes to the electric guitar, the one thing everyone learns first is that Jimi Hendrix is the greatest to ever play the instrument. But of course, even with all this reputation, we need proof, right? Well, for examples of Hendrix’s talent, look no further than these three documentaries below.

These films have up close and personal videos from Hendrix’s illustrious, though short career. And the list also includes one interpretation of his career by another famous, Grammy Award-winning artist. Below are three movies for every Jimi Hendrix fan.

1. Jimi: All Is by My Side (2013)

Jimi: All is by My Side, released in 2013 in the U.K. and 2014 in the U.S., starred the Atlanta-born rap star Andre 3000 as Hendrix. The Outkast frontman portrayed the guitar hero throughout his adult life. It shows how Hendrix rose to fame in England with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience. And it chronicles some of his important live shows, including the Monterey Pop Festival.

2. Jimi Hendrix (1973)

Jimi Hendrix was released just a few years after Hendrix died (he passed away on September 18, 1970). Released in 1973, the movie includes footage from 1967 until 1970, including his epic performance at the Woodstock festival. The doc also includes a number of high-profile cameos, including Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Little Richard, and Pete Townshend.

3. Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui (2020)

The Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui documentary played in Hendrix’s hometown at the Seattle International Film Festival. It shows the time the musician traveled to and performed in Maui, Hawaii, taking part in a minor film, Rainbow Bridge. This doc gets weird, but in that way, it shows a window into Hendrix’s life and the world around him at the time. See the context around which Hendrix thrived. Hippies and all.

Photo by Avalon/Getty Images