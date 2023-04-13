MGK Releasing New Movie—’Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era’

Rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly has announced a forthcoming new film, Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era, hitting theaters.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The new film is set to hit screens this spring on May 13. Tickets for the one-night-only event are on sale, HERE.

The platinum-selling MGK’s new film is described in a press statement as, “Machine Gun Kelly will bring his sold-out hometown Cleveland, Ohio performance from 2022’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Sam Cahill (Hulu’s Life in Pink), the film is the first full-length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13. “

“Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

In 2022, MGK headed out on a 52-concert run across North America and Europe. The trek concluded with a hometown performance at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland to a capacity crowd of 50,000. The sell-out marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images