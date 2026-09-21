Remember When Kenny Rogers and Don Henley Recorded a Duet Together?

Kenny Rogers had several duet partners, including Dolly Parton and Dottie West. But one of the last duets he did was with another male artist, namely Don Henley. In 2007, Rogers and Henley released “Calling Me”. The song is on Water & Bridges, a record Rogers released in 2006.

Written by Craig Wiseman and Annie Robot, the nostalgic song says, “There’s a back road leading off the hard-top / Half a mile past the slingshot tree / Wanders round through a million memories / It’s calling me, calling me.”

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“Calling Me” became Rogers’ final charting single at radio. Rogers and Henley received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for “Calling Me”. The trophy that year went to Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles for “Who Says You Can’t Go Home”.

After “Calling Me”, Rogers only released two more collaborations, both with Parton. In 2009, they released “Tell Me That You Love Me”. And in 2013, the two teamed up for “You Can’t Make Old Friends”.

What Don Henley Says About Kenny Rogers

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Rogers passed away in 2020, a loss that was felt all over the music community, including by Henley. It was Rogers who helped Henley get his start in music, with Henley’s Shiloh band, which preceded The Eagles. Rogers both signed Shiloh to Amos Records and also produced their first record.

After Rogers’ death, Henley opened up about his friendship with the country music icon.

“In addition to his tremendous talent, Kenny was a generous and caring man, a wise mentor to so many of us,” Henley says. “He loved his friends, his family, his fellow musicians and his fans, and they loved him, right back. Fifty years ago, The Gambler took a gamble on me and my first band from small-town Texas, and his big-hearted support launched many careers, including mine.”

Henley goes on to recall the advice Rogers gave him in the beginning, which he used throughout his own legendary career.

“‘You’d better be nice to the people you meet on the way up, because you’re going to meet those same people on the way back down,’” Henley shares. “Kenny had been struggling with a number of health issues for some time. He fought the good fight for as long as he could, but he was tired, and he was ready to make his exit. I’m just grateful that I got to visit with him in the hospital about six weeks ago and convey my gratitude to him for all he did for me. RIP, my friend. Thanks for all the gladness you gave us.”

Incidentally, it was when Henley was in Los Angeles with Shiloh that he met Glenn Frey and others, who would later form The Eagles.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell