3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Feature Uncredited Rock Stars

Sometimes you need to bring in a ringer. As a songwriter, maybe what you’re working on just isn’t going anywhere. Or perhaps you need the specific expertise that a certain artist brings to the table.

Whatever the reason, sometimes you need to bring in someone to help. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s that feature uncredited rock stars.

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“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles from ‘The Beatles’ (1968)

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The relationship between George Harrison and Eric Clapton should be studied. In one sense, they were rivals out there in the rock world. But in reality, they were good friends. They were also involved in a bizarre love triangle, in which Clapton long lusted after Harrison’s wife. But tawdry details aside, the two also collaborated together. Indeed, on Harrison’s most famous song, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, Clapton plays lead guitar over Harrison’s vocals. You’d think Harrison, a talented six-string player in his own right, would play the lead on his composition. But he left it for Clapton.

“My Dark Hour” by Steve Miller Band from ‘Brave New World’ (1969)

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Speaking of The Beatles, Paul McCartney joined in on the recording session for the 1969 tune “My Dark Hour” by Steve Miller Band. Not only was McCartney’s name not listed on the track, but another (fake) name was in its place. The former Mop Top was listed as Paul Ramon on the record. It makes you think—how many aliases did McCartney have? Did he have ones he used often, or was it a new name every time? Where else did he use a different moniker? Well, either way, you can hear the former Beatle crooning on this number.

“Beck’s Bolero” by Jeff Beck from ‘Truth’ (1968)

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No, this 1968 track didn’t feature a Beatle in any capacity. Instead, it featured a future Led Zeppelin guitarist—Jimmy Page. That’s right, Page guested on this tune by Jeff Beck. And the track, “Beck’s Bolero”, benefits from it. Like the tune above, this is a powerful six-string duet. Beck and Page are two of the best guitarists ever. So, to get them on a single rock offering is something to truly savor.

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