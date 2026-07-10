Remember When Merle Haggard Released a Duet With Clint Eastwood in 1980?

Merle Haggard didn’t do a lot of duets, but one in 1980 stands out above any of his other collaborations. In 1980, Haggard teamed up with actor Clint Eastwood to sing “Bar Room Buddies”. The song, written by Milton Brown, Cliff Crofford, Steve Dorff, and Snuff Garrett, is part of the Bronco Billy film, starring Eastwood. Haggard also appears in the film as himself.

“Bar Room Buddies” says, “There’s always some lady alone at the bar / Yeah, and you always let her know just who you are / I know a couple gals that we can call / Damn, they’ll shake the / pictures right off of the wall / We’re bar room buddies, and that’s the best kind / Nobody fools with a buddy of mine / I laugh when you’re happy / And I cry when you’re blue / We’re barroom buddies / And we’re doin’ fine / So pour me another, we got nothin’ but time / Old chug-a-lug-a-lugging bar room buddy of mine.”

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Although Haggard had plenty of other hit singles, “Bar Room Buddies” is his first No. 1 since his 1976 “Cherokee Maiden” single. Haggard also sang another song from the soundtrack, “Misery And Gin”.

Interestingly, also in 1980, Eastwood released “Beers To You”. Eastwood sings that song with Ray Charles for the Any Which Way You Can film, also starring Eastwood. The famous actor released other songs throughout the years, but “Bar Room Buddies” is his only big hit.

Merle Haggard’s Other Duets Through the Years

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Haggard released a lot of songs with his band, The Strangers. He also released music with his good friend, Willie Nelson. But he did not do as many duets as some of his peers. Throughout Haggard’s 50-plus-year career, he released most songs on his own, at least for his own projects.

Still, Haggard did lend his voice to songs for other artists. Among the duets Haggard released are “Walking The Floor Over You” with Ernest Tubb in 1979, “Lefty” with David Frizzell in 1981, and “Politically Incorrect” with Gretchen Wilson in 2005. On Wilson’s sophomore All Jacked Up album, “Politically Uncorrect” was written by Leslie Satcher, Danny Steagall, and Billy Henderson. A Top 25 single for Wilson, the song earned them both a CMA Awards nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

Other duets Haggard released include “The Bull And The Beaver” with Leona Williams in 1978, “A Place To Fall Apart” with Janie Fricke in 1984, and “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink” with Hank Williams Jr. in 2013.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns