Remember When: Queen Performed a Momentous 20-Minute Set at Live Aid

On July 13, 1985, everyone in attendance at Wembley Stadium in London witnessed rock history. Set as two simultaneous performances, one for an audience of 72,000 people at Wembley, and another with 89,484 at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Live Aid was organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

The concert was broadcast across the globe by one of the most extensive satellite connections of all time, and viewed by an estimated 1.9 billion in 150 nations. It’s estimated that nearly 40 percent of the worldwide population tuned in while $127 million was raised for relief efforts.

Among a lineup of more than 75 artists performing at Live Aid, there was one that stole the show: Queen. Other acts on the bill included Elton John, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Madonna, Santana, Run DMC, Sting, The Who, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys, U2, Duran Duran, and Sade.

After Dire Straits finished their set, Queen stepped on and took over the Live Aid stage at 6:41 p.m. Watch clips from their performance below.

Donned in his signature white tank and matching pants, Freddie Mercury served as ringmaster for the next 20 minutes, commanding the audience as the band pummeled through their short set. The group opened with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” followed by “Radio Ga Ga,” Mercury conducted the audience in an “Ay-Oh” sing-a-long before breaking into the Brian May-penned “Hammer to Fall,” from the band’s 1984 album The Works.

“This next song is only dedicated to beautiful people here tonight, which means all of you. Thank you for coming along. You are making this a great occasion,” said Mercury before playing the opening riff of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

The band closed their six-song set with a rousing “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” They then made way for the next performer in line, David Bowie.

“You bastards,” Elton John said jokingly to the band following their set. “You stole the show.”

Later in the evening, Mercury and May returned to the stage to perform the opening song of the three-part finale, Queen’s “Is This the World We Created…?” another track off The Works. A year later, on July 12, 1986, Queen returned to Wembley Stadium for one of their final concerts together.

Queen’s 1985 Live Aid Set List:

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (watch) “Radio Ga Ga” (watch) “Ay‐Oh” /”Hammer to Fall” (watch) “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (watch) “We Will Rock You” (watch) “We Are the Champions” (watch)

“Is This the World We Created…?” (watch)

(Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)