Carly Pearce Accidently Tumbles on Stage Mid-Performance

It looks like Carly Pearce is joining the list of the latest celebrities who have accidentally fallen on stage. Just last week, ERNEST took to social media to show a video of him accidentally falling off the stage while performing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. While on Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour, he stumbled while singing “Flower Shops,” falling off the stage and landing in the barricaded area.

Luckily, he was able to quickly bounce back, and laugh with the audience as they cheer him on. He took to social media to show the video of the incident, poking fun at the situation, captioning the video, “ATHLETE #STL.”

Now, Pearce has joined the train. During her show at the Delaware Country Fair in Iowa, the country singer appeared to slip while performing on a wet stage and landed straight on her back. She decided to make light of the situation after posting it on her social media, with a loop video of the fall, with Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” playing in the background. “First fall on stage, better make it count 😂🙈🤦🏼‍♀️,” the singer said, laughing it off.

Several Instagram users went on to support the singer, with one saying, “And the award for Strongest (Country) Tailbone of the Year Goes to….CARLY PEARCE!!!” Josh Abbott Band also poked fun at the situation, sharing a GIF of Family Feud host Steve Harvey laughing, obviously as a joke.

“Hey sometimes a fall on stage makes you more noticed than ever before 😂 just roll with it, laugh 😂 dust yourself off and get back up again and be your best self as you always are… just proves you’re human xxx which people love,” Nicola Harris told Pearce.

Despite the fall, the singer went on to thank the crowd for an unforgettable night in Iowa, saying, “Iowa, I was really sick and scared I wouldn’t have a voice for the show tonight. Not only did you welcome me with open arms, but you gave me so many moments like this. I’ll never forget tonight.”

We’re glad you’re okay, Pearce!

Well there’s a first time for everything and I sure busted my booty tonight in Iowa. Who has a video? 😂 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 15, 2023

