Remember When Timothy B. Schmit Took Over From Randy Meisner in The Eagles in 1977?

The Eagles’ level of success often ran in proportion to the drama within the group. Often, that drama came from members getting fed up with others in the band, leading to lineup changes that didn’t stop the momentum of their success.

For example, Randy Meisner, one of the founding members of The Eagles, left the band in 1977 to be replaced by Timothy B. Schmit. And it all went down with about as much chaos as you’d expect.

Solid Support

Randy Meisner was part of the original quartet of Eagles, joining Bernie Leadon, Don Henley, and Glenn Frey. In fact, one could argue that, in the beginning, he had the highest profile of the group’s members, having served stints with both Poco and Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

Meisner eventually settled into a supporting role in the band. While Frey and Henley quickly developed as writers and singers, Meisner contentedly delivered one or two songs per album as the lead vocalist. He also handled bass duties and contributed to the band’s incredible vocal blend.

In 1975, Meisner co-wrote and sang lead on “Take It To The Limit”, which soared to the Top 10. It’s a song developed into a kind of showcase for Meisner when it came to The Eagles’ live shows. Nobody realized that it was the kind of attention that he didn’t really savor.

A Reluctant Frontman

By the time The Eagles settled in to record their 1976 album Hotel California, some turnover in the band had already occurred. Don Felder joined as another guitarist to beef up their rock credibility. And Bernie Leadon left after the One Of These Nights album (which contained “Take It To The Limit”), replaced by Joe Walsh.

Despite all the comings and goings, The Eagles hit a dazzling peak with Hotel California, as critics fawned over it and audiences ate it up. They embarked on a massive tour to support it. That’s when the problems Randy Meisner was having with his role in the band started to ramp up.

Meisner felt intense pressure each night to recreate the vocal pyrotechnics he managed on the studio version of “Take It To The Limit”. Personal problems also caused him to despise the rigor of the band’s touring schedule. He bemoaned that the band’s stardom has robbed them of the camaraderie they shared in earlier years.

As he battled ulcers through the tour, Meisner finally hit a breaking point. At the end of a performance in 1977, he balked when asked to go out with the rest of the band for an encore. That led to an altercation with Frey in the backstage area. Meisner decided to leave the band, playing his last show in September 1977 and formally announcing his departure shortly after.

Schmit for Meisner, Again

Interestingly enough, the guy the Eagles hired to replace Meisner was someone who’d done it once before. Timothy B. Schmit had taken over after Meisner fell out with Poco. Schmit served several years in Poco, watching from afar while The Eagles scored hit after hit and his band struggled to make that kind of mark.

In addition, Schmit made a name for himself as a backup singer in the studio for many top acts in the mid-70s. He even joined Eagles’ members in a session backing Linda Ronstadt. As a result, he was the obvious choice to fill in for Meisner.

He joined the band to close out the Hotel California tour and then in the studio when they made The Long Run. His stellar performance on “I Can’t Tell You Why” helped the band earn another Top 10 hit. And Schmit remains an Eagle to this day.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images