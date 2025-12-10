3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s We Wish We Wrote

Have you ever wished you had a different imagination? One that you could use to bend and twist into a hit song? Not only that, but one you could use to write a song from a different generation? Wouldn’t that be a fun talent? We agree!

That’s why we wanted to dive into three songs from the past that we wish we had written. More specifically, we wanted to highlight three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that we wish had come out of our minds and through our pens. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s we wish we wrote.

“Do You Love Me” by The Contours from ‘Do You Love Me (Now That I Can Dance)’ (1962)

There are classic songs, and then there are classic songs. This 1962 track from The Contours is definitely in the latter category. The vocal delivery, the essential vibe… “Do You Love Me” by The Contours is a song that bellows through the decades and somehow, someway finds music fans generation after generation. That’s the kind of track we wish we could write!

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

Certain songwriters know how to play the game expertly. And Bobby Pickett showed he knew what to do with an Ace up his sleeve with this classic track, “Monster Mash”. Who doesn’t love this delightfully spooky single? Smartly, Pickett’s hit single is played every year and will be so for perhaps thousands of years. For as long as people like music and celebrate monsters on Halloween, this tune will be playing. Genius stuff. We’re envious!

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’ (1969)

For songwriters, perhaps the best part of their job is writing a tune that sticks in an audience’s head. But that feat is improved when a song sticks in people’s heads for more than 50 years! That’s why we wish we wrote “Sugar, Sugar” by the fictional cartoon band The Archies. Why couldn’t it be us!!??! It’s not fair at all!

Photo of Archies Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images