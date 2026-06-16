Remembering When Eagles’ Debut Helped Bring Country Rock to the Masses in 1972

Some of the world’s most famous bands have often dealt with somewhat inauspicious beginnings. Not Eagles. The group immediately established themselves as country rock pioneers and pop crossover threats with their self-titled debut album.

What was a little bit different about that first LP from the rest of their career was how evenly balanced the division of labor turned out to be. In fact, the band received a lot of help from some talented friends to bring the record to fruition.

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Ronstadt’s Backing Band

Linda Ronstadt was the catalyst. Ronstadt hired both Don Henley and Glenn Frey to play in her backing band to support a tour behind her 1970 album Silk Purse. Realizing the talent Henley had, Frey, who’d recently moved on from Longbranch Pennywhistle, a collaboration with JD Souther, immediately began thinking about a new band.

Ronstadt encouraged this, even as she knew it meant Frey and Henley weren’t long for her band. She suggested Bernie Leadon as a possible group member. John Boylan, who’d helped Ronstadt find Frey and Henley in the first place, promoted Randy Meisner as a potential addition. The lineup for Eagles was in place.

The next order of business was finding a record deal. That happened pretty quickly thanks to some help from Jackson Browne. Browne, who had become fast friends with Glenn Frey, suggested the band to David Geffen, head of Asylum Records. Eagles got their deal and prepared to fly.

Going with Glyn

The band focused on Glyn Johns, the Brit known for engineering and producing records by rock heavyweights, in their search for a producer. But Johns only warmed to the group once he heard them playing acoustic and singing in four-part harmony. He emphasized those strengths on the debut record, which is why it had more of a country than a rock vibe to it.

At the time, Eagles were still finding their way as songwriters. Perhaps that’s why two of the three big hits from the album came, at least partially, from outside sources. Frey had heard Jackson Browne messing around with “Take It Easy” and asked if he could finish the song and bring it to the band. Browne obliged, and “Take It Easy” went to No. 12.

In addition, Jack Tempchin, who’d contribute to the band throughout their career, offered the laid-back hit “Peaceful Easy Feeling”. Meanwhile, Don Henley, who’d one day become the group’s dominant songwriter, only delivered one co-write on the album. But that song, “Witchy Woman”, co-written with Leadon, became the group’s first Top 10 hit.

The Start of Something Big

While the singles did well, Eagles, as an album, was more of a muted success. It topped out at No. 22 on the albums chart in America. And it wouldn’t go platinum until 2001, by which time, of course, the band was ensconced as one of the biggest in rock and roll history.

Interestingly enough, they followed the country-rock path even more faithfully on their follow-up LP, Desperado, in 1973. That album made even less of a chart presence. It wasn’t until 1974 and On The Border, which included the chart-topping ballad “Best Of My Love”, that Eagles soared to the commercial stratosphere.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)