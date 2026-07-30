Remembering When East Coast Hip-Hop Stars Joined in the Charity Single Trend in 1989

Much of the music scene at the end of the 80s, from rock to R&B, felt a little bit stale. Production seemed to overwhelm substance. Luckily, the hip-hop world was in a boom time, bringing fresh sounds and perspectives to the table.

Since the pop/rock world had already churned out their share of charity singles earlier in the decade, it made sense that rap would follow suit. “Self Destruction” showed the other parts of the music world how such a song could be done with artistic innovation and sizzling performances.

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The All-Star Song Trend

By 1989, music fans were likely getting a bit weary of the all-star benefit single. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” kicked off the philanthropic trend. “We Are The World” followed hot on its heels, becoming a big hit even while delivering diminishing artistic returns.

Steven Van Zandt’s “Sun City” included members of the hip-hop world on its roster, but it didn’t do nearly as much business as the other two songs. By the late 80s, rap had transcended its niche beginnings and was everywhere, from pop radio to MTV.

It was just a matter of time before the charity single came to hip-hop. After all, so-called “posse cuts,” which gathered a bunch of rap acts on one song, were already popular. Spearheaded by KRS-One of Boogie Down Productions, the Stop The Violence Movement took the posse cut to another level.

The Best Rappers on the Planet

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KRS-One had seen up close how violence could do great damage to the rap community. BDP’s DJ Scott La Rock had been killed in a shooting in 1987. And, in 1988, a young fan was killed at a concert featuring BDP and Public Enemy.

Using BDP’s members as the bedrock of the ensemble, KRS-One began reaching out to different members of the hip-hop community on the East Coast. The response was immediate, with luminaries like Kool Moe Dee, Heavy D, Doug E. Fresh, and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy all agreeing to perform on the track.

Even some who didn’t perform found a way to contribute. LL Cool J’s label prevented him from being a part of the song, which was titled “Self Destruction”. Instead, he helped MC Lyte write her section of the track.

Dynamic “Destruction”

“Self Destruction”, featuring production by KRS-One and D Nice of BDP and Hank Shocklee of The Bomb Squad, was a marvelous track that made you forget you were listening to a charity single. The performances were all so inspired and passionate that the song indeed felt like an extended posse cut, albeit one featuring the best of the best.

All the rappers made salient points against violence. KRS-One started the whole thing off with his typically eloquent spitting. Heavy D spun some thoughtful verses, while Chuck D knocked the closing spot out of the park. If there was an MVP, it was Kool Moe Dee, with his unforgettable couplet: “I never ever ran from the Ku Klux Klan/And I shouldn’t have to run from a Black man.”

“Self Destruction” swarmed hip-hop radio and MTV following its release in 1989. It raised over $100,000 for the Urban Defense League. And it proved that, when it came to do-gooding singles, pop and rock artists needed to up their game if they wanted to hang with the rappers.

Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives