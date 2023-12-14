Review: Catch Up with the Second Decade of Mark Oliver Everett’s Work With ‘Essential EELS Vol. 2’

Videos by American Songwriter

EELS

EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol. 2

(E Works/[Pias])

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

It has been 15 years since Essential EELS Vol. 1 (cleverly subtitled Meet the EELS) arrived in 2008, covering the first decade of Mark Oliver Everett’s music (his/their debut arrived in 1996). So it’s past time for the follow-up.

While this isn’t nearly as hefty as the previous release (packaged as two CDs with a DVD), these 20 tracks cherry-pick dusky gems from about six subsequent albums, 2009 through 2020, oddly excluding anything from the terrific Extreme Witchcraft (2002). Maybe he’s planning those for a future Vol. 3. Additionally, three previously unreleased tunes, plus another few from soundtracks EELS’ fans may not have heard, round out this generous 72-minute compilation.

While there are no outright hits here like “Novocain for the Soul” on Vol. 1, there’s plenty of compelling indie pop/rock, most of it on the lyrically murky side. That’s no surprise as anyone familiar with Everett’s songs understands.

When he sings in “Wonderful, Glorious” (a title that at least sounds joyful), … every night you spend shrouded in darkness, he balances it concluding… has led you to this moment in the light… That’s our guy.

But for all the lyrical bleakness, Everett’s firm grasp of melody, sung in an instantly recognizable, relaxed hoarse everyman voice, delivers his messages with a spoonful of sugar as his often hooky choruses are sometimes accompanied by strings. That’s the case when he’s slapping his wrist singing I keep defeating my own self / And keep repeating yesterday in the sweeping “Mistakes of My Youth.” Those looking for EELS party music can gravitate to the handclap-energized “You Are the Shining Light,” which adds fizzy soul and a killer riff to Everett’s diverse palette.

He offers encouragement to his friend Dora on the title track to Earth to Dora (2020) with You’re my muse / Therefore someone needs you, a bit of a backhanded compliment but sincere.

As for the previously unreleased material, “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This” is one of the drearier holiday songs you’ll hear (would we expect anything else?) as Everett bemoans an unrequited love she isn’t coming back / Christmas you’re just another day) in a ballad few will be singing under the tree with the family. There isn’t much EELS though in the funky instrumental “Jazz Hands, Part 1” which sounds like a studio outtake that should have stayed there.

Anyone new to Everett’s talents would be best served by the first collection. But for those wanting a compilation of his post-2008 output without springing for, or delving into, the full albums, this does a solid enough job. It culls the most representative tracks from a hefty body of material that remains an absorbing, and often impressive, work in progress.

