Review: High Voltage Stars Heat Up Edger Winter’s Sizzling Tribute To His Guitar Slinging ‘Brother Johnny’

Edgar Winter and Various Artists

Brother Johnny

(Quarto Valley Records)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

Call it the ultimate labor of love.

After Johnny Winter’s 2014 death, multi-instrumentalist brother Edgar, who had recorded and played with him often, felt that organizing a musical homage so close to his passing didn’t feel appropriate. But after a few years, the younger Winter was encouraged by others, including his wife, to move forward with it. The result is this heartfelt 17 track set, years in the making, which finds Edgar calling on a diverse group of high-profile stars to assist a core band that he helms.

It’s an impressive lineup. Musicians who were either influenced by Johnny (Joe Bonamassa, Derek Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Doyle Bramhall ll, Warren Haynes), wanted to contribute—like fellow Texans Billy Gibbons, David Grissom—or peers like Bobby Rush and Joe Walsh, take turns on a batch of Winter classics, many of them covers that the guitarist crafted in his own style.

Not surprisingly, Edgar plays on everything, takes lead vocals on about half the selections, and helped match songs with artists. He also wrote two new compositions. The acoustic Delta “Lone Star Blues” where he shares lead vocals with Keb’ Mo’ (who lays down multiple guitars), speaks in the first-person voice of Johnny recounting his life story from obscurity to an uncomfortable relationship with superstardom. The closing “End of the Line” is an earnest if somewhat sappy, string accompanied ballad about death that leaves the generally high voltage album off on a meditative moment.

The bulk of the generous hour and a quarter collection is packed with rugged, mostly rocking, and energized performances, clearly emotionally motivated, displaying the contributors’ love of the songs, vocals, and playing that made Winter’s blues based attack so iconic.

Bonamassa smokes on slide for the opening “Mean Town Blues” that explodes with the same passion and intensity Johnny exuded in his prime. Shepherd lays down a sizzling solo on “Still Alive and Well” and Gibbons blasts off while dueling with Derek Trucks on a fiery “I’m Yours and I’m Hers,” an album highlight.

Walsh shares lead vocals (but leaves the guitar to David Grissom) with Edgar for “Johnny B. Goode” as the latter adds piano and alto sax. Haynes brings his A-game to a tough “Memory Pain” with a soaring guitar solo and his growling voice which mirrors Johnny’s.

Selected quieter moments provide a respite from the sonic fireworks with Michael McDonald holding firm on Winter’s bittersweet “Stranger” and Bramhall ll going solo unplugged on a faithful version of Robert Johnson’s “When You Got a Good Friend,” which Winter included in his high profile 1969 Columbia debut. The late Taylor Hawkins makes a surprise appearance as a singer on a scorching “Guess I’ll Go Away.” Shepherd revs up on a drive down “Highway 61 Revisited” and Steve Lukather pounds out a credible “Rock N’ Roll Hoochie Koo” staying true to the original.

Oddly, material from Winter’s later albums for Alligator is MIA as is anything after 1977. That’s a major omission since some of Johnny’s finest work was during those decades and deserves the attention. Surely a rather rote reading of the already over-recorded “Stormy Monday Blues,” even with a punchy solo from Robben Ford, could have been jettisoned in lieu of additional Winter penned tunes.

That doesn’t detract from the overall excellence of this tribute and it may leave the door open for a volume two. At the very least, Brother Johnny should send blues fans, or those new to his catalog, back to the initial recordings to appreciate the legendary guitarist’s talents at their most inspired.

Photo by Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images