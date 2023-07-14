Review: Michael Bolton Shines Anew on ‘Spark of Light’

Michael Bolton

Over a 50-year career, vocal juggernaut Michael Bolton has consistently reinvented himself, first from the 1970s hard rocker to the blue-eyed soul sex symbol of the ’80s. That softened image and a luscious mullet followed him throughout the ’90s until the early aughts when he ventured into the realm of power-pop, becoming an adult contemporary mainstay. Today, Bolton is often pegged as nothing more.

However, the artist is back with one more evolution. While still armed with his trademark knee-weakening voice – full of a sensual rasp and jaw-dropping range – Bolton shines anew on his latest offering, Spark of Light, his first release to consist entirely of original songs. Across the album’s 10 tracks, Bolton sheds all of our outdated notions as he ushers in a new era.

Spark of Light ignites with the steady grooving title track that finds the artist putting the contemporary in adult contemporary. Full of fresh beats and bright synths, “Spark of Light” thrusts Bolton into the 2020s and sets the stage for what will unfold over the next half-hour listen.

The album is flush with sweeping soon-to-be-hits like the galloping pop aria “Beautiful World,” which features vocal assistance from singer/songwriter Justin Jesso, the acoustic-powered “Running Out of Ways,” and the building anthem “Out of the Ashes.”

However, Bolton’s penchant for a heart-tugging pop ballad is not lost on this release. We catch glimpses of the swoon-inducing soul master on songs like “Eyes on You,” “Home,” and “Whatever She Wants,” the artist’s passionate vocal runs harkening back to his heyday. These tracks harbor his signature emotional delivery but hold the usual cheese.

While some tracks, like “Just The Beginning,” sound generic as if taking a formulaic approach to today’s pop and others, like “Safe,” possess sleepy sterility, the album as a whole is a shining example of Bolton’s ability to evolve as a hitmaker. Spark of Light may not be Bolton’s finest work, but let’s face it, he could be singing his grocery list and it would make for an enchanting experience. Overall, Spark of Light stands as a powerful testament to his classic artistry and timeless talents.

