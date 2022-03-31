Michael Bolton Releases Video for ‘American Song Contest’ Song “Beautiful World”

Michael Bolton has released a lyric video for “Beautiful World,” the anthemic song the Grammy-winning artist wrote and premiered on the first episode of American Song Contest on March 21.

“The lyric video for ‘Beautiful World’ is on my YouTube channel,” said Bolton in a Twitter post with the tagline “Gonna Make This a Beautiful World.” Bolton added, “Thank you all for your continued love for this song, now we can all sing it together.”

Competing in the show, which showcases solo artists and bands, each representing a different state and U.S. territory with their original song, Bolton entered the Eurovision-like competition while representing the state of Connecticut.

Following his performance “Beautiful World” hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg were stunned. Snoop even called Bolton’s song a “hit record.” Holding a Michael Bolton t-shirt, Clarkson added, “That voice is so silky smooth. I felt like he was singing directly to me.”

Singing We’ve gotta love like we’ve never been hurt / We’ve gotta rise like we’ve never been burned / After all of the lessons we’ve learned, we’re gonna make this a beautiful world, “Beautiful World” is a hopeful nod to the planet and its preservation.

Competing alongside some lesser-known artists around the country, Bolton, 69, has released 24 albums since his 1975 debut Michael Bolotin and has had nine No. 1 hits, on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Adult Contemporary charts, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Throughout the competition, Bolton will be joined by two more established artists, including Macy Gray, who competed on March 28 with her gospel song “Every Night” and is representing her home state of Ohio, and Jewel, who is set to perform and represent Alaska.

In a previous post, Bolton thanked everyone who voted for “Beautiful World” on American Song Contest. “This has been such a great experience to be a part of so far,” said Bolton, “and I’m excited to continue in the competition.”

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC