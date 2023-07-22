6 of Michael Bolton’s Most Passionate Songs

Michael Bolton is one of the best vocalists to come out of the 1980s and early ’90s pop-rock scene. In the early days of his career, Bolton was more focused on writing songs for other artists while still recording his own albums. He solidified himself as a star in his own right when his version of “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” topped the Billboard Hot 100, setting off a string of hits. Since then, Bolton has sent nine singles to the top of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart with his grandiose voice. Check out some of our favorites below.

1. “Said I Loved You…But I Lied”

From the opening falsetto note, Bolton sets the listener up for a song that feels like a tender embrace. With all sorts of colorful analogies—like a fire that keeps burning despite the wind and rain, and the break of dawn at the end of the dark night—”Said I Loved You” is easily one of Bolton’s best and most passionate songs that captures the depth of everlasting love.

2. “When a Man Loves a Woman”

Percy Sledge made “When a Man Loves a Woman” a hit with his original version released in 1966, but Bolton took it over the top with his 1991 cover. Bolton gives the romantic ballad a soulful spin in a way only he can. He feels every word that’s delivered through his powerful voice. His incomparable recording will hit you in the feels and make you believe in love again.

3. “Soul Provider”

Bolton almost casts a spell on the listener with “Soul Provider.” He flexes the strong notes in his voice while also making room for the lyrics to shine. Per usual, Bolton professes his love throughout the song that’s determined to make you swoon with such proclamations as, Baby I wanna be soul provider, yeah/Baby, I wanna stay that way for the longest time/Baby, I wanna be soul provider/Just say you’ll let me and, darlin’, I will. When looking through Bolton’s work, “Soul Provider” is definitely worth a listen.

4. “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”

Bolton sings just as passionately about heartbreak as he does true love, and he proves that with “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” Vocally, he takes a gentler approach as the somber lyrics find him watching the love of his life walk away for another man. Bolton delivers the song’s message with conviction in one of his best power ballads.

5. “Time, Love and Tenderness”

Bolton is moody and a bit dramatic on “Time, Love and Tenderness”—a quintessential combination of a Michael Bolton song. Here, Bolton is a man ready and willing to pick up the pieces of a broken-hearted woman. Baby, just remember this / Nothing heals a broken heart / Like time, love, and tenderness, he passionately croons in one of the top songs in his catalog.

6. “Steel Bars”

Bolton is a man trapped in love in “Steel Bars.” Following the Bolton playbook, “Steel Bars” puts his smoky voice front and center on a song about his awareness of knowing he’s in a love that won’t let go. I’m bound forever ’till the end of time/Steel bars wrapped around this heart of mine, he croons with his undeniable voice.

