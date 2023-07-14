Brothers Osborne Announce Fourth Studio Album

Brothers Osborne have announced their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set to be released on September 15th via EMI Records Nashville. Along with the announcement, the duo decided to give their fans a sneak peek, releasing their single, “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet.”

The brothers began their career in 2012 after signing with EMI Records Nashville, quickly releasing music. They released their debut studio album Pawn Shop in 2015, followed by Port Saint Joe in 2018 and Skeletons in 2020.

Through a statement, TJ Osborne noted, “We’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

John Osborne went on to add, “Since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

Special collaborations in the album include Miranda Lambert, who provides guest vocals for “We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up,” co-writing the song with the Osbornes and Jesse Frasure. They are set to celebrate their release with four tour dates in October, performing in Nashville, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York City. The shows are said to include some of their old fan-favorite hits such s “Shoot Me Straight” “All Night,” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” along with their new material.

Full Tracklist

1. “Who Says You Can’t Have Everything” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Casey Beathard)

2. “Nobody’s Nobody” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Mike Elizondo, Kendell Marvel)

3. “Might As Well Be Me” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder, Julian Bunetta)

4. “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Corey Crowder)

5. “Goodbye’s Kickin’ In” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller, Mike Elizondo)

6. “Love You Too” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

7. “New Bad Habit” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

8. “We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert)

9. “Back Home” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Miller)

10. “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jaren Johnston, Lee Miller)

11. “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jamie Hartman)

(Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)