Michael Bolton Announces ‘Spark of Light,’ First Album in 14 Years

Celebrated songwriter and performer Michael Bolton has announced his forthcoming new album, Spark of Light, which is the artist’s first new album in 14 years.

To celebrate the news, Bolton shared the record’s debut single, “Just the Beginning.” The song, which is a catchy, swelling pop number, premiered earlier this week on BBC Radio 2.

‘Cause in the end your love, your love, your love / Is just the beginning / ‘Cause in the end your love, your love, your love / Is all that I needed / I feel it in my heart and in my head / We’ll never be on the road again / ‘Cause in the end your love, your love / Is just the beginning, oh oh oh, he sings in the chorus.

The Grammy Award-winner will release Spark of Light later this summer on June 23. The album marks Bolton’s first-ever LP of all original songs.

The new LP is available for pre-order now—here. The 10-song deluxe version will feature two additional bonus tracks, “Somebody To You” and “One Life.”

“We set out to write a big catchy hook and that kind of anthemic chorus that gets people singing along!” says Bolton of the single.

“When you get a call asking if you want to work on a song with Michael Bolton it’s an easy yes,” said “Just the Beginning” co-writer Zac Barnett. “The man’s a legend! ‘Just the Beginning’ was one of those songs that was easy for us to write, everything flowed so naturally. I honestly couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to play a part in Michael’s new record!”

Bolton, who has recorded over 20 studio albums, has sold over 75 million in his career. He’s also a two-time Grammy Award recipient.

Fans can check out the new single from Bolton and his new record’s tracklist below.

Spark of Light Track List:

Spark of Light

Running Out of Ways

Eyes on You

Beautiful World (feat. Justin Jesso)

Whatever She Wants

Just The Beginning

Safe

Home

We Could be Something

Out of the Ashes

