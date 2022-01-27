Review: Miles Ahead with a Kane Claim

Miles Kane/Change in the Show/BMG

3.5 out of Five Stars

Miles Kane is a true pop savant, an artist whose dedication to form is echoed in every note of his impressive new album, the aptly dubbed Change the Show. The former frontman for the British bands The Last Shadow Puppets and the Rascals (not to be confused with the classic American outfit of the same name), he found renewed excitement and inspiration by working with the psych-rock duo Sunglasses For Jaws, and indeed that energy and exuberance are palpable with each of these offerings. That vigor and vitality surge with these songs, giving Kane a powerful presence that immediately takes hold. Mysteries and c’est la views, I’m changing up the energies, he declares to a steady stomp on the track titled “Tell Me What You’re Feeling,” and indeed, the music makes that instantly apparent.

It follows then, that throughout the album, Kane channels any number of influences, from the Beach Boys (as heard in the soft, sensual sway of the album opener “Tears Are Falling”) to Oasis, Blur, the Stereophonics, and any number of other recent British bands (a sound that’s suggested by the spirit and sass of “Adios To-Ra, Ta-Ra,” “Coming of Age” and the title track in particular). Yet, at the same time, he never comes across with mimicry or gimmickry. Likewise, his duet with Corrine Bailey Rae on the ever-engaging and effusive “Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough” refutes any claim the title makes and emerges instead as utterly engaging.

Change in the Show is Kane’s fourth solo album to date, and, by and large, his most satisfying as well. It’s the mark of an artist willing to stretch his wings, expand his sights and give his all to making music that’s both passionate and provocative. Kane’s fame in the U.S. may have been limited up until now, but if Change in the Show is any indication, there is a change that’s about to take hold.

