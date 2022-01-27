Journey’s 2022 Freedom Tour to Begin in February

After ending 2021 with a Las Vegas residency and a performance at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, American rock band Journey is kicking off 2022 with the Freedom Tour, which is scheduled to begin next month. The first performance will be held on February 22 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Joining the group on tour are punk rocker Billy Idol and fellow rock group Toto, whose performances will vary by city. Billy Idol will open the shows on the first portion of the tour, from February to early April, and Toto will take over as the opening act until the end of the tour in May. The full tour schedule can be found below.

“We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” Neal Schon, Journey’s lead guitarist, said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun.”

Schon posted the announcement and a promo video for the Freedom Tour on social media.

FRIDAY after 1pm ET / 10am PT TICKETS ON SALE NOW Come see us on the road in 2022 with our friends Billy Idol & TOTO ( support varies by city ). pic.twitter.com/UVq80YFcfQ — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) November 19, 2021

Idol and Toto also posted the announcement, with Toto member Steve Lukather saying, “On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well.”

The Freedom Tour is not the only big plan Journey has for 2022. On June 24, 2021, the band released their first new single since 2011, “The Way We Used to Be.” The song is also the lead single for their new album, set to be released this year.

Tickets for the Freedom Tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster, Journey’s website, Idol‘s website, and Toto’s website. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss the chance to see one of the most iconic groups of the last five decades.

Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (with Billy Idol)

Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Billy Idol)

Feb. 25 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (with Billy Idol)

Feb. 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Billy Idol)

Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 05 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 08 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 17 – Oklahoma City, OK & Paycom Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 19 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Billy Idol)

Mar. 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (with Billy Idol)

Apr. 01 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (with Billy Idol)

Apr. 04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (with Billy Idol)

Apr. 05 – Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center (with Billy Idol)

Apr. 07 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Toto)

Apr. 15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (with Toto)

Apr. 20 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (with Toto)

Apr. 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (with Toto)

Apr. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (with Toto)

Apr. 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (with Toto)

Apr. 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center (with Toto)

May 02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena (with Toto)

May 04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (with Toto)

May 05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Toto)

May 07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (with Toto)

May 09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Toto)

May 11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center (with Toto)

Photo by Erik-Kabik