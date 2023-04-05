Review: The Who—Who Are They Now?

The Who With Orchestra/Live at Wembley/Polydor

Four out of Five Stars



To borrow the title of one of their later albums, it’s gotta be hard being The Who. After all, they’re always going to be judged on their lingering legacy and the classics that defined the trajectory of ‘60s and ‘70s rock and roll. Yet without their two key members, Keith Moon and John Entwistle, The Who is really just the Two and, to that degree, really a pale reflection of the formidable foursome they once were, especially in terms of both relevance and reputation.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

So too, the band’s various live albums likely will never match the standard set by Live at Leeds, not only one of The Who’s finest efforts but also an album by which all concert collections can rightfully be judged. The hook here is the fact that Live at Wembley was recorded with an orchestra in tow, and at least two recent additions to the band’s core—keyboardist Loren Gold and bassist Jon Sutton—are there to augment the essential Who-some, Townshend, and Daltrey.

To that end, most of the extraneous contributions are little more than negligible. Gold does an admirable job with the keyboard flourish of “Love Reign O’er Me,” one of several selections culled from Quadrophenia (surprisingly, Tommy isn’t represented at all), but the orchestrations are, at best, relegated to the background and low in the mix. Those hoping to hear some added element ought to be content to share the sound of the basic combo, which also includes Simon Townsend on guitar and the backing vocals of the band’s erstwhile associate Billy Nichols.

Still, that ought to be enough. While The Who are older and bereft of key players Moon and Entwistle, and, as a result, no longer the formidable foursome they once were, any live album that showcases their classics—and, as in this case, makes room for some newer offerings as well (“All and Chain,” “Tea and Theatre,” “Hero Ground Zero”) is, by degree, an essential additive to the band’s continuing catalog. So too, both Daltrey and Townsend are in fine form, and clearly up to the task of presenting the group’s catalog in the best light.



Ask any devotee and they will tell you—any new album by The Who makes for a worthy acquisition, with or without strings attached.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images