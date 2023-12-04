The Meaning Behind Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s Foreshadowing Hit “The Next Episode”

On Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s 1992 hit “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang,” included on the former’s debut solo album The Chronic, one of the song’s last lyrics ended up foreshadowing another hit seven years down the road. But, while the journey from “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang” to “The Next Episode” wasn’t as clear and concise as it was meant to be, it all worked out for the best.

Towards the end of “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang,” Snoop rapped: It’s like this, and who gives a f**k about those? So just chill ’til the next episode. This was meant to allude to another collaboration between Dre and Snoop, aptly titled “Tha Next Episode,” and set to release the following year on Snoop’s debut solo album Doggystyle.

In fact, Doggystyle ended up being bootlegged before its release, and “Tha Next Episode” was included in the track list of this leak. Check it out below:

However, due to the stifled rollout of Doggystyle, Snoop ultimately decided to alter the track list when it was finally released, which meant that “Tha Next Episode” did not make the cut. Instead, the beat used for the song would be reprised for a track titled “Runnin’ Wit No Breaks,” which was performed by Warren G, Jah Skillz, Twinz, and Bo Roc and landed on Warren G’s 1993 LP Regulate… G Funk Era. It seems that Snoop and Dre decided to give the instrumental to Warren G, a close friend of theirs and frequent collaborator. But, this meant that the sequel to “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang” was officially shelved… Until 1999.

Seven years after his first solo album, Dr. Dre returned with 2001 in 1999, which included iconic West Coast bangers like “Still D.R.E.” with Snoop Dogg and “Forgot About Dre” with Eminem. On top of this, though, Dre finally revisited his and Snoop’s “Next Episode” idea, while changing the entire beat and swapping out the “a” in Tha for an “e.”

“The Next Episode” was placed at No. 11 on the 2001 track list, and included performances from Snoop’s cousin Nate Dogg and Kurupt. With its now-legendary call-outs like La-da-da-da-dah / It’s the motherf*kin’ D-O-double-G from Snoop, Hold up, hey and Smoke weed every day from Nate, “The Next Episode” has become one of Snoop and Dre’s most beloved releases of each of their careers, and a weed-smoking anthem for hip-hop fans around the world. Thank God they followed through on their “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang” promise.

