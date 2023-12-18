Watch Snoop Dogg Join Willie Nelson for 90th Birthday Performance: “Our Country’s Greatest Weed Enthusiasts”

Fans of both Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson got a special treat at Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration concert. The two musicians took to the stage, singing a song that rings dear and true to both of their hearts.

Snoop Dogg and Nelson performed a rendition of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.” Besides music, both musicians have garnered a reputation over the years for their fondness for the recreational drug marijuana.

So their performance certainly raised more than a few eyebrows. Snoop Dogg was a guest of Nelson’s at the Hollywood Bowl show back in April. It’s been released as part of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90.

In response to the performance, one person wrote on X, “Our country’s greatest weed enthusiasts duet on ‘roll me up and smoke me when I die.'”

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg on Weed

Speaking with E! News, Nelson opened up about how smoking marijuana has changed his life. He said, “Well, it not only saved my life, it probably saved some other people’s lives because before I smoked marijuana, I was drinking a lot. And I might have killed a lot of people, too. So I’m just glad that that didn’t happen. I’m glad we live through all of bad times.”

His fondness for weed helped him become friends with Snoop Dogg. The two ended up having out in Amsterdam. “Oh, we had so much fun trying to out-smoke the other one,” Nelson said.

Snoop Dogg opened up (via People) about the occasion. It’s one of the few accounts where the rapper felt challenged to keep up.

“We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there. So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes,” he said. “Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He whooping my a–, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old motherf—er’s outsmoking me.'”

That being said, Nelson may be rolling up alone moving forward as Snoop Dogg revealed in a cryptic social media post that he’s giving up smoke. “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he wrote on his official Instagram.

Still, the two make quite the pair on stage.

